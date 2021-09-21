Donald Lewis Miers, Jr., of Springfield, Louisiana, passed away at Ochsner Medical Center, Jefferson Highway, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the age of 69. He was born on Tuesday, August 28, 1951, in Easton, Pennsylvania, the son of Marion Montilone Miers and the late Donald L Miers, Sr. Donald was a kind, generous, and humble man who was devoted to his family and loved his grandchildren. He was a lifelong runner and he enjoyed reading. He will be sadly missed. Donald is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna Wagner Miers; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Frank White; son, Jess Miers; grandchildren, Ethan and Amelia White; mother, Marion Montilone Miers; brother, Gary Miers; and his sister, Tami M. Kroc. A celebration of Donald's life will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Carter Plantation in Springfield, LA. The family requests that contributions may be made to Mighty Moms at www.mightymomsgo.org, to feed hungry children, or to Leukemia Research at Ochsner Clinic Foundation, 1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA, 70121. An online guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- School Board approves pay increase, one-time stipend for Livingston Parish school employees
- Former Southeastern University Louisiana baseball player, coach passes away after battle with cancer
- DSNAP approved for residents in 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida
- Are you trying to appeal a rejection from FEMA? Here’s how
- Hayley Arceneaux set to launch into space with Inspiration4 team Wednesday; here’s how to watch
- ‘He was an angel on Earth’ | Memories of Remy Hidalgo are as strong as ever a year after his passing
- Livingston Parish school system adjusts calendar in wake of Hurricane Ida
- Walker Police Department moves to new facility
- Stirling Properties completes purchase of Pepsi Distribution Center
- Schools in Albany, Springfield won't open Wednesday, school system says
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- Loved ones celebrate Remy Hidalgo on anniversary of his passing | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Denham Springs High at Cecilia | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Albany at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Walker pulls away from Mandeville, 56-28 | Photo Gallery
- VOLLEYBALL | Live Oak defeats St. John in three sets | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak outlasts St. Michael, 14-0 | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Walker opens season against St. Amant | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | East Iberville at Albany | Photo gallery
- VOLLEYBALL | Springfield sweeps Varnado | Photo Gallery
- VOLLEYBALL | Live Oak plays match against Episcopal | Photo Gallery
Commented
- LDH closes nursing homes that evacuated to Independence facility (3)
- FOOTBALL | Walker pulls away from Mandeville, 56-28 | Photo Gallery (1)
- John Schneider holding event to celebrate first responders (1)
- Tarps, water, MREs being given away at this Denham Springs location (1)
- Sheriff: Work release inmates transferred to Detention Center to make room for power workers (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.