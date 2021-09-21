Donald Lewis Miers, Jr.

Donald Lewis Miers, Jr.

Donald Lewis Miers, Jr., of Springfield, Louisiana, passed away at Ochsner Medical Center, Jefferson Highway, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the age of 69. He was born on Tuesday, August 28, 1951, in Easton, Pennsylvania, the son of Marion Montilone Miers and the late Donald L Miers, Sr. Donald was a kind, generous, and humble man who was devoted to his family and loved his grandchildren. He was a lifelong runner and he enjoyed reading. He will be sadly missed. Donald is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna Wagner Miers; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Frank White; son, Jess Miers; grandchildren, Ethan and Amelia White; mother, Marion Montilone Miers; brother, Gary Miers; and his sister, Tami M. Kroc. A celebration of Donald's life will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Carter Plantation in Springfield, LA. The family requests that contributions may be made to Mighty Moms at www.mightymomsgo.org, to feed hungry children, or to Leukemia Research at Ochsner Clinic Foundation, 1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA, 70121. An online guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

