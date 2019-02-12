Donald Ray Dedon passed away at his home in Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at the age of 72. He was a long-time member of Judson Baptist Church and the DanHo Sunday school class. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Harry E. Hubbard DD748, U.S.S. Samuel Gompers AD37, and on the river boats of the Mobile Riverine Force in Vietnam. He was an active member of the American Legion Nicholson Post #38. He retired as Captain from the Baton Rouge City Police after 26 years of service in the Uniform Patrol and the K-9 divisions. In the early 1970s, he worked to help establish Fire Protection District 4 (FPD4) of Livingston Parish. In 1985, he was appointed FPD4 District Chief and held that position for 10 years. All the time he devoted to the fire department was on a volunteer basis while actively employed by the police department. He served two long terms on the FPD4 board of commissioners. While serving as Chief, he was appointed to the Livingston Parish E-911 board of commissioners and worked diligently to establish the Livingston Parish 911 call center. He was serving as vice chairman of the board at the time of his death. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Donna Graham Dedon; children, Tara Nixon (Richard), Laura Evans (Scott), Kevin Dedon, and Jessica Dedon and special friend, Kaitlyn; grandchildren, Brianna Young, Robert Evans, Richard Nixon III, Julia Nixon, and Matthew Evans; mother, June McLin Dedon; brothers, Douglas, Charles, Roger and Jerry (Joy); brother-in-law, Ted Graham (Ann); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jacob Clarence Dedon, Jr., and his sister, Cheryl Sue Dier. A man’s life is defined to a great extent by his values and passions. Donald was a Christian, a loving husband, an amazing dad, Donna’s best and dearest friend, a good provider, a family man, and a lifelong public servant. He cared about people and was loved by many. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 5-9 p.m. Visitation will resume at Judson Baptist Church, in Walker, on Thursday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. until service at 2 p.m., officiated by Rev. Roger Dunlap, Rev. Merlin McCon, and Rev. David Lane. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Live Oak High students receive star treatment during ‘Night to Shine’
- DOTD community meeting leads to proposed project of dedicated left turns on Range Avenue, removal of center turn lane
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet leads commercial construction report for Denham Springs
- Walker resident installs flag retirement box near Livingston Parish Courthouse
- BASEBALL | Denham Springs' McDonald eager to further his development as pitcher at LSU Eunice
- Denham Springs student receives invite for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | District champions! Resilient Lady Cats twice rally from double-digit deficits behind Young's 35 points to overcome Lady Jackets
- School Board purchased land in July 2017 for future Denham Springs area high school
- Assistant superintendent sets sail throughout parish with ‘Captain Patch’ act
- BOYS SOCCER | No. 5 seeded Yellow Jackets catch fire, ride stingy defense to reach state quarterfinals
Images
Videos
Commented
- OPINION | Editorial: Zoning laws deserve strong consideration (1)
- OPINION | Editorial: Drainage amendments a step in the right direction (1)
- Walker resident installs flag retirement box near Livingston Parish Courthouse (1)
- Majority of taxpayers will see benefit from reform, CPA tells Rotary Club of Livingston Parish (1)
- OPINION | McHugh David: Councilmen heard the voice of the people, but who has their answer? (1)
- School Board purchased land in July 2017 for future Denham Springs area high school (1)
- Denham Springs-Walker Branch of Livingston Parish Library set to become satellite polling place for early voting (1)
- OPINION | Call & Comment published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 (1)
The No. 19 LSU Tigers defeated No. 5 Kentucky, 73-71, on a last second tip-in shot by Kavell Bigby-Williams Tuesday night in Rupp Arena. LSU improves to 20-4 overall and 10-1 in SEC. Kentucky drops to 20-4 and 9-2 in SEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.