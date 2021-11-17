Donald Ray Hood died peacefully at the age of 89 surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet campus. He was a resident and native of Denham Springs. Donald was retired from Gulf States Utilities. Donald will be remembered for his wise counsel and loving spirit. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Denham Springs. He is survived by daughter Ladonne Hood, son Mike Hood, grandchildren Dustin Hood (Angela), Leighann Biggio (Chad), great-grandchildren Alexis, Cohen, Caden, Autumn, and Morgan Hood, Harper, Hadleigh, and Blakely Biggio; brother Elgene Hood, brother-in-law Bob Hill, sister-in-law Marlene Milton, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Donald is preceded in death by his loving wife, Natalie Hood, father Clyde Hood, mother Oma Hood, father-in-law Lancy Hill Sr., mother and father-in-law Bessie and Lee Jones, brothers-in-law, George Milton and Lancy Hill, Jr., sisters-in-law Barbara Hill and Frances Hood, and grandson Tyler Hood. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Denham Springs Building Fund. Visitation for Donald will be held at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs, 27735 LA Hwy 16, on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. conducted by Pastor Leo Miller. Funeral arrangements to be handled by Church Funeral Services. Pallbearers include grandson Dustin Hood, grandson-in-law Chad Biggio, great-grandsons Cohen and Caden Hood, nephews Ed Hood, Bill Milton, Mike Sibley, and Lance Hill.
