Donald Stilley was called home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 84. He was a native of Albany, Louisiana, where he was known to be a very loving and kind man to not only his family but to his community. Donald joined the United States Army in April of 1954 and proudly served his country for 3 years. Throughout his life, Donald was committed to work hard in support of American Veterans in his community. He was a dedicated member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school for many years. Donald was a well-respected educator who dedicated 44 years as a teacher, principal, and supervisor after graduating from SLU and earning a Masters Degree from LSU. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting. Donald had a passion and love for reading and telling stories and was known to share them with everyone he knew. He was a one of a kind father, a true friend, and an honest man who will be forever missed.He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nona Merle Flynt Stilley; sons, Benjamin Samuel Stilley and William Flynt Stilley; brother, S. Gerald Stilley. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Sarah Stilley; sister, Faye Stilley Foster; brother, Douglas Arthur Stilley; brother-in-law, Elmer Foster. Due to the current order by Gov. Edwards, the family is not able to invite the public to a visitation or funeral services as intended. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund of Albany, Louisiana in his name. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
