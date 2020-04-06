Donald Willie Cowart, a Watson native and a man dedicated to his family, was born on July 18, 1937 to Tom and Pinky Cowart, and died on April 6, 2020, at Harvest Manor Nursing Home in Denham Springs, LA. He was a graduate of Live Oak High School and began his career in law enforcement as a patrolman for the Denham Springs Police Department, and then with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he retired as a detective after a 30-year career. An avid gardener, he lived a life of service to his family, his friends, and his community, and delighted in delivering fresh vegetables from his garden to any and all who wanted them. He also enjoyed fishing at his daughter’s pond in his later years. He is survived by his son, Michael and wife Tammy; daughter, Michelle “Missie” Spring and husband, Brian Scivicque; grandchildren, Michael Cowart, Nikki Cowart Colletti, Katie Cowart Henderson, Morgan Spring Delatte, Wyatt Spring, Brett Scivicque, and four great-grandchildren; sister, Lanell Cowart Dugas, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Margaret Cowart Brown, daughter, Monica Cowart, granddaughter, Ashley Cowart, brother, Douglas Cowart, and son-in-law, John Morgan Spring. Internment will be at New Bethlehem Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Cowart, Jr, Wyatt Spring, Brandon Colletti, Brian Scivicque, Donald Tyler, and Brent Dugas. Due to the current circumstances, graveside services will be limited to immediate family. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff and caregivers of Harvest Manor, who provided continuous care over the years, and to family and friends for their expressions of sympathy and support. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor says that mitigation and social distancing could last "a while," including summer and fall
- First Livingston Parish resident to die from novel coronavirus identified
- Walmart to limit number of customers in stores starting April 4
- Louisiana receives a ‘D’ in Unacast’s ‘social distancing scoreboard’
- ‘We don’t want to do that’ | A closure of Livingston Parish waterways may be necessary if people don't comply with ban on large gatherings, parish president says
- Livingston Parish president confirms first resident to have died from novel coronavirus
- ATHLETICS | LHSAA still hoping to hold spring championships
- Gator Millworks in Denham Springs to begin manufacturing face shield personal protective equipment
- OUT, BUT NOT ABOUT | Marshal Shumate returns from coronavirus battle, pleads with residents to stay home
- Our Lady of the Lake to open Livingston Parish COVID-19 testing site at Walker campus
Videos
Audio
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 3, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 31, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 2, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 1, 2020!
- PODCAST | Congressman Graves discusses CARES Act, 'stay at home' order
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 18, 2020!
- PODCAST | Talking Coronavirus, health care with Sen. Bill Cassidy
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 6, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 30, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 19, 2020!
Collections
Commented
- Harvard professor explains importance social distancing, 'flattening the curve' (5)
- Governor says 'Emergency Alert' system will be used to update residents on COVID-19 (2)
- Unemployment claims spike to 119,000, 3,066 claims from Livingston Parish, workforce commission says (1)
- ‘An earthly angel’ | Mother of deaf child praises first responder who arrived and spoke sign language during seizure (1)
- SOFTBALL | Jones' home run, Olivier's three-hitter help Doyle shut out Walker, 6-0 (1)
- SOFTBALL | Lady Jackets experience their share of growing pains in suspended season (1)
- ‘First the flood, now this’ | Livingston Parish Class of 2020 starts, ends high school in ‘unimaginable’ circumstances with Great Flood, coronavirus (1)
- Livingston Parish Library to close all facilities beginning March 21 (1)
- East Baton Rouge Council drops tax exemption request for Lakes at Juban Crossing off agenda (1)
- Ward 2 Marshal Joe Shumate in hospital care for coronavirus (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8Free
- Updated
Corine “Fred” Bankston McLin, of Satsuma, passed away peaceful…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.