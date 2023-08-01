Donna L. Nicholas

Our beautiful Donna peacefully passed away July 21, 2023. Donna was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs for 23 years. During that time Donna touched so many lives through her teaching Catechism classes, Marriage Encounter, Bereavement Committee, and the annual church fair and many other committees. Donna was an active member of the Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade committee. Donna worked at Faulk & Winkler for 20 years and her “work family” meant the world to her. There will never be another LSU fan like Donna – she truly bled purple and gold. For Donna, life was never about her, she always thought of her family and anyone else she encountered. They always came first. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Raymond; her father, Rudy Kayda, sister, Ann Marie, brothers Patrick, Lawrence and Stephen, sister-in-law Nancy Simpson (husband, David), brother-in-law Billy Nichols (wife booboo), brother-in-law, Bobby Nichols, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and an abundance of dear, dear friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Jean B. Kayda and Bill and Beatrice Nichols. Services will be as follows: Visitation at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, Sunday August 6th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass at 11:00 am Monday, August 7th at Immaculate Conception Church, 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, LA, with burial at Seale Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Christopher Dias, Joseph Dias, Daniel Hanson, Stevie Hover, Brody Hover, Marshall Kayda, Blake Ferris, Zachary Ferris and Will Nichols, III. A celebration of Donna’s life will be held at the Main Hall at Immaculate Conception Church following burial. A Special Thank You to the Doctors, Nurses and Administration staff of the Amerimed Hospital in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. They treated Donna like family and took the very best care of her. Flowers can be sent to Seal Funeral Home or in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be sent to Immaculate Conception Church, link for memorial donations ww.wesharegiving.org/App/Form/cda5cb5b-21ae-43c2-8054-f0abe5d6e600 . Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
