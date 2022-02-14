Donna Lynn Riddle

Donna Lynn Riddle

God called Donna Lynn Riddle, 66, home on February 6, 2022. She passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. She passed after a short fight with pancreatic cancer. She was born June 19, 1955 in Church Point and graduated from Lawtell High School in 1973. Blessed with a loving family of unique individuals, each bringing their unique personality and joy into each other's lives. Donna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to Emma and Makenzie, who she loved dearly. She enjoyed spending time and loving her two granddaughters, her roses, traveling, and doing puzzles. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Budd Riddle; son, Shawn Riddle; daughter, Kristal Jarreau; brothers, John “Brent” Gay, Randy Gay; and sister, Susan Inglis. Seven truly remarkable nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Ogden Gay and mother Georgie Richard Walker. Visiting hours will take place at Seale Funeral Home on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until memorial service at 7:00 p.m.

