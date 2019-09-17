Donna Sue Miller Roberts, 57, a resident of Walker and loyal employee of Circle K on Juban Road in Denham Springs, entered the gates of heaven on Sept. 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving children, James “Cassidy” Miller and Amy Smith, Sean Patrick Roberts and Katie King, Heath M. Roberts and Ravyn David; grandchildren, Layton, Landyn, Logan, Lucas, Braxton, Kensley, and Payton; sisters, Jean Miller, Debra Jones, and Dana Parnell. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Ray and Janette Miller; sisters, Janice Neucere, Veta Galloway; and brother, James Bradley Miller. Visitation will be held at Life Church, Walker, Louisiana, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. The family would like to express special thanks to Eric Miller and Sharon Law for their love and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made for funeral expenses at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

