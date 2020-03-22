Doris R. Vincent passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at her home in Denham Springs, LA, at the age of 92. She was a lifelong resident of Denham Springs, having been born from the union of Emmit and Pauline Reinninger. She started her working career as Librarian for the City of Denham Springs. She then continued her career as a librarian for the State of Louisiana before transferring to the Department of Motor Vehicles, where she retired after 33 years. She then continued after retirement working part-time for Hancock Fabrics for 10 more years. She was an excellent seamstress and loved working in her yard and garden. She is survived by grandchildren Rebecca and Scott Vincent and daughter-in-law Trudy Vincent. She was preceded in death by husband Louis Sterling Vincent, daughter Thelma Elaine Vincent, son Louis Sterling Vincent, grandchildren Louis Sterling Vincent, III, Kelly Leigh and Erin Rose McGibboney. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the John Causey Sunday School class. Graveside services will be held at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020. The family would like to thank Julie, Youuki and Lisa and Hospice in His Care. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
