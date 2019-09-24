Dorita Mae Harbin (Riddle) Spencer, a native of Eastland, Texas, and a resident of Zachary, Louisiana, died at 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. Born on June 20, 1934, she was 85. Mrs. Spencer is survived by her husband, Paul Spencer, two daughters, two sons, eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Daughters, Finessa Parsons, Shanen and Paul Wangler. Sons, Alan and Reba Riddle, Robbie and Pamela Riddle. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, beginning at 9 a.m. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Matt Hays of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of Zachary, assisted by Bobby Graham and Tim Pruitt in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be James Paul Spencer, Phillip Charleton, Michael Riddle, Brian Riddle, Doyle Parsons, and Blaine Parsons. Many thanks to the staff at Lane Regional Medical Center and Clarity Hospice. All of you were angels in disguise. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Flowers die, good deeds live on. God be with you until we meet again. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

