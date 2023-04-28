Dorothy Elizabeth Clear

Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth Wilcombe Clear, age 80 of Griffin, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her residence. Dorothy was born in Tylertown, Mississippi, on April 2, 1943. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Wilcombe and Betty Stringfield Wilcombe. Dorothy was a retired RN with Sylvan Grove Hospital in Jackson. Survivors include her husband, Bob Clear; children, Scott Clear, Erin Way, Doc (Charity) Clear, Wil (Rachel) Delafield, David (Vanessa) Clear; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Hunter) Thomas, Emma Callie (Keaton) Booker, Camden Clear, Aly Delafield, Caleb Shaw, Jacob Clear, Christian Shaw, Luke Delafield, Isabella Clear, Marcus Clear, Gabby Clear; great-grandchildren, Jett Thomas, Coleman Booker, soon to be born, Baby Shaw; brothers and sisters in law, James (Barbara) Wilcombe, Adrian (Wendy) Wilcombe; and several nieces and nephews. The family of Mrs. Dorothy would like to express their appreciation to the Brightmoor Hospice staff for the care given to them, and to the members and staff of Rock Springs Church for their many calls, visits and outpouring of love shown to the family. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin, is in charge of the arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth Wilcombe Clear by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories. There are no services planned at this time.
Most Popular
Articles
- Unrestrained driver dies in two-vehicle Livingston Parish crash
- SOFTBALL | French Settlement bringing young, but veteran squad back to Sulphur
- $1 million and counting: Years after surviving cancer, Livingston Parish man continues raising money for St. Jude
- New Mexican restaurant opens in Livingston
- Spay, neuter clinic in Walker draws 167 dogs, cats from across region
- SOFTBALL | Albany rallies over North Vermilion for state tournament berth
- Livingston Parish principal, new teachers competing for state’s top educator awards
- Denham Springs Main Street hosting food truck festival April 22
- SOFTBALL | French Settlement rallies over DeQuincy to advance to state tournament
- BASEBALL | Live Oak, Dutchtown prepare to meet again, this time in the playoffs
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- Updated
- 5
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.