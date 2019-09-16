Dorothy Frances Langlois, born Sept. 11,1937, in San Francisco, California, passed away at Harvest Manor Nursing Home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the age of 82. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Visitation on Wednesday will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Father Amal Raj will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Mrs. Langlois is survived by her children, Joan Stephens (Ronnie), John (Peanut) Langlois Jr. (Polly), Judy Percle (Kyle), Jackie Brumfield (Bob), and Jeanne Bravata (Frankie); nine grandchildren, Jami Decareaux, Matthew Marchand, Jason Marchand, Ronnie Stephens Jr, Derek Percle, DeWayne Percle, Rebecca Percle, Rylee Paige Langlois, and Mesha Berryman; and 10 great-grandchildren, Trey and Treston Decareaux, Brennan and Aiden Percle, Colt Buras, Duke and Daxton Percle, Emily Marchand, Shelby Stephens, and Haylee Hamilton. She is also survived by her brother, Larry Shiver (Rose). She was preceded in death by her husband, John Langlois Sr., son, Joseph Michael Langlois, parents William and Ysidra Shiver, brother, Roy Shiver, sister, Alma Huston, and her fur baby, Molly. Pallbearers will be son, John (Peanut) Langlois Jr., brother, Larry Shiver, grandsons, Matthew and Jason Marchand, Ronnie Stephens Jr., Derek and DeWayne Percle, and granddaughter, Rylee Paige Langlois. The family would like to give a special thanks to dear friend, Debbie Schweitzer and the staff and Life Source at Harvest Manor. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
