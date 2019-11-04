Douglas Eugene Arthur
Douglas Eugene Arthur, 76, of Milam, Texas, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his residence. Doug was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Jan. 30, 1943, to Boston Arthur and Isabelle “Alice” Bass Arthur. He was a graduate of Negreet High School and he worked as a truck driver, or as he preferred to say, “Owner/Operator of a Truck” for 46 years. Doug was raised in Negreet, Louisiana, and later moved to Denham Springs, Louisiana, where he and his family resided for 36 years. He and his wife, Fay, then moved to Milam where they have lived for the past 25 years. He was a member of Geneva Baptist Church. He was also a Master Mason in Louisiana. He liked to watch football and basketball and he loved playing guitar for the Sabine River Troubadours. Doug is survived by his wife of 56 years, Fay Arthur of Milam, Texas; sons, Douglas Keith Arthur of Milam and Michael Jason Arthur and wife, Jennifer, of Lufkin; daughter, Darlene Jeansonne of Denham Springs, La. and Shannon Lee Gehegan and husband, Brian, of Pine Grove, La.; brothers, James Arthur, Larry Arthur, and Richard Arthur; sisters, Pat Veuleman, Rhonda Murray, and LaJune Small; nine grandchildren; and three and a half great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Arthur. Doug’s family will welcome visitors from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Starr Funeral Home, 510 Starr Street, Hemphill, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Starr Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Buddy Pratt officiating. Burial will follow services in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, 31665 Hwy. 1941, Many, Louisiana, with Kyle Jenkins, Erik Jeansonne, Alicia Hunstock, Kayla Jarreau, Brian Gehegan, and Jesse Jarreau serving as pallbearers. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, 31664 Hwy 191, Many, La. 71449. You may leave condolences and sign book at www.starrfuneralhome.com.

