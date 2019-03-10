“He that dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in Him will I trust.” Psalm 91:1-2. Douglas Randall “Randy” McAllister, 61, a native of Baton Rouge, LA, and resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 5:45 p.m. He enjoyed antique trucks and cars, car races, watching wrestling and going out to eat with his oldest brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Debra. He is survived by his wife, Melissa McAllister; son, Cory McAllister; sister, Wanda McAllister Forbes and Ricky; six brothers, Keith McAllister and Debra, Michael McAllister, David Hooter and Michelle, Paul McAllister and Stacy, James Hernandez and Teressa, and Tony Hernandez and Renee. He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Onita Hooter; father, James Clyde McAllister; stepmother, Bettie McAllister; grandparents, Clyde and Myrtis McAllister, Lillian Sojourner, Lake Eidson; nephew, Todd Keith McAllister. Visitation will be held at New Day Christian Center, 9481 Florida Blvd., Walker, LA, 70785, on Tuesday, March 12, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the celebration of his life at 7 p.m., officiated by Rev. Herman Holland and Rev. Richard Beatty. Burial will Wednesday, March 13 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Kentwood, LA, at 10 a.m. Pallbearers will be David Hooter, Paul McAllister, Ricky Forbes, Chad Forbes, Lonnie Morris, and Rodney McAllister. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

