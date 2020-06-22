Dr. Edwin Walker, or “Dr. Ed” as many called him, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. at the age of 89. He practiced medicine for 65 years, including more than 60 of those years in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Edwin loved Jesus. His faith was the defining characteristic of his life. He was a member of New Covenant Church since its inception and led an adult Sunday School class for over 25 years. His favorite Bible verse was Romans 8:28. As a child, Edwin understood the value of hard work. He was raised on a farm in north Louisiana. His family didn’t have electricity until he was in high school. His parents valued education and he was the first person in his family to graduate high school. Beating impossible odds, he went on to complete his medical degree. He met the love of his life, Regina Allen, at the Baptist Student Union while attending LSU. They married three years later. After receiving his medical license, Dr. Walker served two years as an officer with the U.S. Public Health Service at the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation in Arizona. He was one of three doctors in a 35-bed hospital servicing 5,000 local residents. “It was absolutely great -- exactly what I wanted to do. Hundreds of pneumonias, infectious diseases, 30 deliveries a month, with no lab and no x-rays,” he said in an interview with the Livingston Parish News. Only Dr. Ed would think that was fun. After his two-year commitment ended, he and his young family moved to Denham Springs where he served as a physician for the next 60 years. He was also the Livingston Parish coroner for 31 years from 1962 -1993. Dr. Walker became a regional medical icon. In the early 1960s, he organized a drive to vaccinate almost every child in Livingston Parish against polio. In the late 1990s, he worked with Dr. Bill Cassidy and Rogers Pope (then Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent) to provide Hepatitis B vaccinations to 97% of fifth graders. He also offered free annual sports checkups to local athletes to support the community. He never retired and he loved being a doctor until the day he died. More than he loved being a physician, he loved his family. As a father, grandfather, and great- grandfather, he loved unconditionally and taught his family to love unconditionally. He fostered a desire for learning and achievement in his daughters and grandchildren. Ed and Regina worked hard, but they also played hard. They loved fishing, whether it was red fish in Louisiana, pike in Canada, or salmon in Alaska. Die-hard LSU fans, they faithfully watched football, basketball, and baseball – even the classic games aired during the quarantine of the Covid-19 virus. In the past few years they began ballroom dancing, to the delight of their family. One of the last things they did before he was hospitalized was to dance a few minutes with his cherished wife while his family sang, “Could I Have This Dance for the Rest of My Life.” He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Regina Walker; four daughters, Deborah Tyler, Barbara Walker, Dinah Toups, and Terrilee Haley; grandchildren, Katherine Tyler, Lauren Tyler Lyngarkos, Nathan Toups, Joshua Toups, Rachel Toups, Elizabeth Haley, and Benjamin Haley; great-grandchildren, Lyra Toups and Vera Toups. He is preceded in death by his parents, Otha and Audie Walker, and a brother, Ansford Walker. Dr. Edwin Walker’s legacy is one of love, integrity, and faithfulness. He will be missed by his family and all he served as a physician and friend. Due to current social distancing protocols, the family held a private service on Father’s Day, June 21, 2020. A guest book is available at www.sealefuneral.com. Dr. Walker was an avid supporter of the arts, particularly the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs which his wife, Regina, and daughter, Barbara, founded. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to LPCC at www.LPCCsing.org.
