Earlene Roby, a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, went to her eternal home on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was 83 years old. Earlene loved to travel, gardening and especially spending time with her friends and family. Earlene retired from Blue Cross after 30 years of service. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 60 years, Charles H. Roby; two sisters, Evelyn Tyler Erwin, Gladys Tyler Tucker; two brothers, Kerney Tyler, Glen Tyler; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Special thanks to her caregiver, Shannon Byrne, for the exceptional care of our loved one. A Graveside Service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. She was preceded in death by her parents Quinnie and Herbert E. Tyler; son, Mark Roby; two brothers, Cecil Tyler, Raymond Tyler and her sister, Virginia Tyler Cockerham. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

