Earlene Roby, a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, went to her eternal home on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was 83 years old. Earlene loved to travel, gardening and especially spending time with her friends and family. Earlene retired from Blue Cross after 30 years of service. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 60 years, Charles H. Roby; two sisters, Evelyn Tyler Erwin, Gladys Tyler Tucker; two brothers, Kerney Tyler, Glen Tyler; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Special thanks to her caregiver, Shannon Byrne, for the exceptional care of our loved one. A Graveside Service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. She was preceded in death by her parents Quinnie and Herbert E. Tyler; son, Mark Roby; two brothers, Cecil Tyler, Raymond Tyler and her sister, Virginia Tyler Cockerham. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Remains of Walker man missing since summer 2019 found in Tangipahoa Parish
- 18-year-old Baton Rouge man dies in single vehicle Walker crash
- Walker High announces 2020 homecoming court
- ‘It’s been such a blessing’ | Livingston Parish native competing for Miss Teen USA crown
- Suspect taken into custody after allegedly kidnapping teens at gunpoint, Sheriff Ard says
- State Police: Man dies in motorcycle crash in Denham Springs
- Denham Springs woman indicted for wire fraud, aggravated identity theft
- $1,000 being offered to person who reunites Savannah cat owner with lost pet that went missing in Denham Springs
- Local church passing out free food boxes Oct. 25
- Livingston Parish reports first COVID-19 related death in 12 days, five new cases
Videos
Audio
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - October 30, 2020!
- PODCAST | Livingston Parish football - Week 5!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - October 12, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - October 21, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - October 29, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - October 23, 2020!
- PODCAST | Livingston Parish football, week 3!
Collections
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak at Walker | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Thomas Jefferson at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Denham Springs at Zachary | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Doyle state championship ring ceremony | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak at Zachary | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Walker at Scotlandville | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | South Plaquemines at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Central at Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | DeQuincy at Albany | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Broadmoor at Walker | Photo Gallery
Commented
- SWIMMING | Parish schools wrap up CCSL Championships (3)
- Delta weakens as it hits Yucatan peninsula, expected to intensify again over Gulf of Mexico (1)
- Marlon Kearney Foster (1)
- Remains of Walker man missing since summer 2019 found in Tangipahoa Parish (1)
- Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland (1)
- Louisiana legislators hope to redirect small business grant program, though treasurer says money is spoken for (1)
- Despite petition calling an end to COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Edwards says ‘Louisiana remains in Phase Three’ (1)
- Sand, sandbags available ahead of Hurricane Delta; see where (1)
- ‘This storm is coming to Louisiana’ | Gov. Edwards discusses Hurricane Delta in Tuesday briefing (1)
- FOOTBALL | Denham Springs' game at Assumption shifts to Wednesday amid hurricane concerns (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.