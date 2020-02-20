Eddie E. Lobell, Jr., 66, entered eternal rest on Feb. 15, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie E. Lobell, Sr. and Juanita Dicharry Lobell; brother, Raymond Lobell; and his sister, Elizabeth Lobell Abbott. He is survived by his loving sisters, Grace (Jerry) Cryer, Winnie Brock, and Melanie (Willard) Cole; his brother-in-law, Roger Abbott; his sister-in-law, Alice Lobell; and his many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Born and raised in Gramercy, he later graduated from Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge. He worked for the State of Louisiana D.O.T.D. for 21 years where he retired. He loved his family dearly. His nieces and nephews held a special place in his heart and he always made a point to make sure they knew they were loved especially around the holidays. He also loved to be outdoors every chance he could. Hunting deer or turkey and freshwater fishing were his passion. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from 9 a.m. until the memorial service begins at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church (12424 Brogdon Ln. Baton Rouge, LA) with burial immediately to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory (11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA). Arrangements have been entrusted to at McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

