Edward “Eddie” Louis Ermis Jr., a native of Hammond Louisiana, was residing in Orlando Florida where he passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Brandi Bankston Ermis; sons, Kyle Ermis, Brandon Collins, Kyle Collins; his sister, Karen Marie Ermis; and nieces, Robyn Marie Lovetro and Elizabeth Ann Bankston. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Louis Ermis Sr.; mother, Shirley Katherine Robertson Ermis; grandparents, Jim and Mary Ermis, David and Alice Robertson. Friends and family are invited to gather at Magnolia Baptist Church, 21445 LA-442, Holden, LA, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m., with services starting at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Roberts Cemetery in Hillsdale, LA.

