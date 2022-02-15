Edwin “Ed” Boze Wright, Jr., died peacefully at his home in Denham Springs surrounded by his loved ones, on February 5, 2022, at 5:50 p.m., at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife Louise of 33 1/2 years. Children; Eddie (Betty), Beth Wright Burkette, Ronnie (Dianne), Sue Zimmerman (Ricky), Joanie LeBlanc (Mike), Debbie Johnson, Jimbo (Mary), Tina Barilleau (Bert), Fran Schmitz (Keith), Hank Purvis (Terri), Wendy Purvis, Amber Stewart Watson (Jared), 131 Grand & Great-grandchildren & one Great Great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents Edwin (Irish) and Arthemise (Mim) Wright of Arnaudville; Four Children, Howard (Buddy), Sandy, Stephen, and Michelle Stewart Dugas, two grandchildren, one brother, and 1 sister. Born on June 3, 1929, in Arnaudville. La, where he lived till he graduated from high school and joined the Air Force in 1946. Upon discharge, Ed enrolled in Southwestern College in Lafayette graduating with a degree in education. Ed held many jobs in his life before settling in the Automotive Repair Business in Baton Rouge. Several years later he relocated the business to Denham Springs as Wright's Auto Service (family owned and operated). After retirement, he & Louise settled in False River for many wonderful years, before moving back to Denham Springs to be closer to family. Ed served as an Alderman for the City of Denham Springs, enjoyed fishing, traveling, playing cards, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved our Lord and Savior very much. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 10 am until Mass at 11 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ed's life. He lived a wonderful, full life and will be greatly missed. Add a splash of red to your attire for him. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- State Police: Springfield man dies in Livingston Parish crash
- Cynthia Perkins accepts plea deal, agrees to testify against ex-husband
- Lawyer for Cynthia Perkins files for continuance after ‘exculpatory evidence’ comes to light
- ‘I’ve watched the house steadily, steadily decline’ | Denham Springs City Council condemns house on 4H Club Road
- LPSO: Three arrested after allegedly stripping copper cables from utility poles, fleeing deputies
- Denham Springs woman gets 46 months in federal prison, ordered to pay $870K after embezzlement scheme
- John Mack indicted on eight counts in child sex abuse case
- Krewe of Denham Springs crowns 2022 king and queen during ‘Roll Out the Red Carpet’ ball
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | French Settlement pulls away from Doyle to clinch share of district title
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Bench players come up big as FSHS defeats Springfield
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- Officials, community celebrate opening of Denham Springs Elementary | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Springfield at French Settlement | Photo Gallery
- BOYS SOCCER | Alexandria Senior High at Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- LPPS Talented Arts Program presents ‘Little Women’ | Photo Gallery
- Actors prepare for medieval dinner theater fundraiser for Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Springfield at French Settlement | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Denham Springs falls to Zachary in district finale | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Denham Springs storms to 76-47 win over Central | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Live Oak races past Central, 51-38 | Photo Gallery
- BOYS SOCCER | Denham Springs at St. Amant | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Two men arrested in connection to armed robbery of 87-year-old Holden man (2)
- Doyle High's homecoming parade rolls through streets of Livingston | Photo Gallery (1)
- OPINION | App “Antitrust” bill attacks property rights (1)
- High-ranking Walker police official arrested on domestic violence-related charge (1)
- LPSO: Two arrested in connection to two armed robberies in Denham Springs area (1)
- COVID-19 hospitalizations plunge over the weekend, LDH figures show (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.