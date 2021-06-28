Edwin Faust Davidson, a resident of Springfield, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the age of 89. He enjoyed telling stories, gardening flowers and food. Faust loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren, Yvette and Sophie, especially making memories going on vacations to Disney World with his granddaughter. He took pride in supporting his son throughout his Army career, caring for his great-granddaughter and then later his wife. Faust was a cattle and tree farmer. Also, a teacher for 30+ years and published author of a short story novel, “Silent Talk.” Faust is survived by his son, Ken Davidson and wife Lucille; grandchildren, Yvette Davidson Hill and husband James, Charlene McCarroll; great-granddaughter, Sophie Elaine Hill. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Velma Barton Davidson; father, Edwin F. Davidson, Sr., and mother, Maud Furr Davidson Brooks. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 1190 Hwy 51 N, Ponchatoula, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 10AM until 1PM. The funeral service will begin at 1PM with interment to follow at Davidson Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Live music, food, rides on the docket for upcoming four-day festival in Denham Springs
- Construction going ‘exceptionally well’ on new Denham Springs Elementary, architect tells School Board
- Authorities arrest two after traffic stop leads to discovery of $22K in drugs, cash
- Man found guilty of fatal stabbing, attempted rape in 2018 domestic incident in Denham Springs
- Judge rules Dennis, Cynthia Perkins may be tried separately
- Town of Livingston celebrating Independence Day in new spot this weekend
- Governor signs bill raising state’s unemployment benefits, ending federal pandemic assistance
- ‘A game changer’ | Elected officials, school leaders discuss adding lights to softball, baseball fields at Maurepas, Holden
- ‘What a comeback’ | Denham Springs TV premiering documentary on title-winning ‘96 girls’ basketball team for 25th anniversary
- BASEBALL | Thompson steps down as Holden head coach to join Walker staff
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- VOLLEYBALL | Walker volleyball camp | Photo gallery
- FOOTBALL | Denham Springs High competes in seven-on-seven action | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak High continues seven-on-seven play | Photo Gallery
- WRESTLING | Live Oak wrestling clinic | Photo gallery
- BOYS’ BASKETBALL | Holden and Doyle meet in Livingston Parish clash | Photo Gallery
- Performer Shana Banana entertains children at library | Photo Gallery
- BOYS’ BASKETBALL | Walker vs White Castle summer league | Photo Gallery
- BOYS’ BASKETBALL | French Settlement vs Denham Springs summer league | Photo Gallery
- Laine Hardy performs in Lake Charles | Photo Gallery
- Young artists return to Arts Council of Livingston Parish for summer camps | Photo Gallery
Commented
- BUSINESS | It's time to get a handle on 'time' (4)
- Gov. Edwards signs 51 bills into law; see what was signed (3)
- BASEBALL | Carroll won't return as Denham Springs coach (2)
- Louisiana Legislature approves allowing concealed carry without a permit (2)
- Library director discusses system's funding, what could happen if redirected (1)
- OPINION | McHugh David: The money is there - time to drop the lame excuses (1)
- Legislature shifts vehicle tax revenue from general spending to Louisiana roads (1)
- FOOTBALL | Denham Springs begins seven-on-seven action | Photo Gallery (1)
- PODCAST | Group Therapy - Episode 14! (1)
- OPINION | Letter to the editor: Local government causing same uncertainty as flooding (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.