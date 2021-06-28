Edwin Faust Davidson

Edwin Faust Davidson

Edwin Faust Davidson, a resident of Springfield, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the age of 89. He enjoyed telling stories, gardening flowers and food. Faust loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren, Yvette and Sophie, especially making memories going on vacations to Disney World with his granddaughter. He took pride in supporting his son throughout his Army career, caring for his great-granddaughter and then later his wife. Faust was a cattle and tree farmer. Also, a teacher for 30+ years and published author of a short story novel, “Silent Talk.” Faust is survived by his son, Ken Davidson and wife Lucille; grandchildren, Yvette Davidson Hill and husband James, Charlene McCarroll; great-granddaughter, Sophie Elaine Hill. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Velma Barton Davidson; father, Edwin F. Davidson, Sr., and mother, Maud Furr Davidson Brooks. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 1190 Hwy 51 N, Ponchatoula, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 10AM until 1PM. The funeral service will begin at 1PM with interment to follow at Davidson Cemetery.

