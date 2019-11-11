Elsie Redden Sutton, a longtime resident of Denham Springs, passed away at The Guest House early Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the age of 85. Elsie retired from the Livingston Parish School Board where she was a bus driver for more than 20 years. Visitation will be held at Amite Baptist Church on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Amite Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by her four sons, Louis Redden, Jr. and wife Vivian, Oscar Redden, Bart Sutton and wife Katina, and Scott Sutton and wife Jenelle; daughter, Karen Posey and husband Scott; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Orelie Sr. and Josephine Roubique; first husband, Louis Redden, Sr.; her second husband, Charles Lathan Sutton; infant daughter, Lou Ann Redden; great-grandson, Bryce Edling; four brothers, Fred, Donald, Willie Sr, and Orelie Roubique, Jr.; two sisters, Lillian LeJeune, and Addie Butler. She was a member of Amite Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing and loved entertaining and cooking for her family and friends. The family would like to thank the management and staff at The Guest Home, and extend a special thanks to Buster Quirk, Ivan Nolan, Jennifer Underwood, and Kenny Fogg. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

