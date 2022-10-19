Emily Kathryn Wightkin, born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away October 15, 2022, at the age of 49. Emily was an active participant of the Livingston Activity Center. The Wightkin Family would like to thank the activity center for their dedication to Emily and others with special needs. She is survived by her mother, Karen Ann Ortolano; stepfather, Joseph Boudreaux; siblings, Amanda Wightkin Roblin (Peter), Michael Raymond Wightkin (Mia Mccumsey Wightkin); niece, Georgia Rose Stricker; nephews, Sawyer Knox Wightkin and Renley Bain Wightkin. She is preceded in death by her father George Michael Wightin, Doris Melancon Ortolano, Thomas Ortolano, Joyce Ritter Wightkin, William Wightkin, Lynn Ortolano, Sawyer, Kathryn Wightkin, and Shelly Wightkin. Big thank you to Corena Stewart for always being a voice for Emily. We love you and can not thank you enough for all the love you have shown Emily and our family. Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs on October 25, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a mass to follow and celebration of life at home, all are welcome to attend.
Most Popular
Articles
- Denham Springs High senior Taylor named 2022 homecoming queen
- 52-year-old man rammed car into law enforcement vehicle twice before being arrested, sheriff says
- State Police: Unrestrained 81-year-old Walker man dies in two-vehicle crash after running stop sign
- Livingston Parish Fair announces 2022 pageant winners
- Tiki Tubing owner violates protective order, taken into custody, booking records show
- After much debate, Denham Springs City Council approves special use permit for new gym
- Clark Robertson: Planting Seeds
- 23-year-old driver flees troopers, crashes into another car in French Settlement, authorities say
- Denham Springs’ first electric vehicle charging station opens, mayor says
- Body found at North Park, foul play not suspected, sheriff's office says
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- ATHLETICS | Denham Springs High Athletic Hall of Fame | Photo Gallery
- Albany elementary schools hold brick-breaking ceremony for new cafeteria | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | St. Amant vs. Denham Springs High | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Springfield hosts Independence | Photo Gallery
- Cities of Denham Springs, Walker hold ceremony celebrating Purple Heart status | Photo Gallery
- Paused for two years because of COVID-19, Hurricane Ida, Livingston Parish Fair makes long-awaited return | Photo Gallery
- After uncertainty over its future, Hungarian Harvest Dance returns | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Pine at Albany | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Northlake Christian at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Denham Springs at Live Oak | Photo Gallery
Commented
- OPINION | Student debt is not the problem, the Higher Education Cartel Is (1)
- Louisiana Department of Insurance approves Citizens rate increase, offers tips for policyholders (1)
- Lifelong Denham Springs resident announces City Council run (1)
- OPINION | Boost election integrity now (1)
- BUSINESS | Perfection: A Blessing or a Curse? (1)
- Business organizations urge Biden administration to boost domestic energy production (1)
- Suburban Reviewers Book Club discusses Emerson in September meeting (1)
- OPINION | Credibility must be restored to Louisiana school ratings (1)
- Opening of new Yellow Jacket Stadium delayed, Denham Springs High’s homecoming game moved to Walker High, officials say (1)
- Updated
- 3
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.