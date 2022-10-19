Emily Kathryn Wightkin

Emily Kathryn Wightkin, born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away October 15, 2022, at the age of 49. Emily was an active participant of the Livingston Activity Center. The Wightkin Family would like to thank the activity center for their dedication to Emily and others with special needs. She is survived by her mother, Karen Ann Ortolano; stepfather, Joseph Boudreaux; siblings, Amanda Wightkin Roblin (Peter), Michael Raymond Wightkin (Mia Mccumsey Wightkin); niece, Georgia Rose Stricker; nephews, Sawyer Knox Wightkin and Renley Bain Wightkin. She is preceded in death by her father George Michael Wightin, Doris Melancon Ortolano, Thomas Ortolano, Joyce Ritter Wightkin, William Wightkin, Lynn Ortolano, Sawyer, Kathryn Wightkin, and Shelly Wightkin. Big thank you to Corena Stewart for always being a voice for Emily. We love you and can not thank you enough for all the love you have shown Emily and our family. Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs on October 25, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a mass to follow and celebration of life at home, all are welcome to attend.

