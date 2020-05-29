Erin Lynn Delahoussaye Stott, born May 14, 1987, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her home in Denham Springs. She was 33 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Denham Springs and a 2005 graduate of Denham Springs High School. Erin was Assistant Service Manager for Ralph Sellers Chevrolet in Baton Rouge. Erin sang like an angel. She was proud of having the distinction of being the very first 12-year member in the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs under the direction of Barbara Walker. She earned her way into the Auditioned Chorale at the young age of 10 where she continued to receive many honors, including participation in the 2001 England Chorale Tour. She is survived by her adoring husband Charles R. Stott, Sr. and her 3 beloved sons Trey, Tyler and Charles R. Stott, Jr. (Charlie); her parents Perry and Jann Delahoussaye; a sister Leslie Delahoussaye (Tye Credeur); and grandfather Dudley Delahoussaye. She is also survived by her in-laws Michelle & Bobby Wilson, Richard and Jody Stott; sister-in-law Nicole Moore and brother-in-law Chris Stott; grandparents-in-law Marion and Robert Davis; special aunts and uncles Darrelyn Genre (Booley), Joan Clement, Melany Roberts (Mark), Clement, Hudson and Hotard; and Delahoussaye cousins. Erin was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Ruth Hotard Delahoussaye, her maternal grandparents Darrell G. and Irma Clement. Visitation and Services for Erin will be Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Living Waters Apostolic Church, 27952 Red Oak Road, Livingston, Louisiana. Visitation begins 10 a.m. and service at 2 p.m. conducted by Reverend Jeff Hulett. Pallbearers are Chris Stott, Steven Holman, Aaron Dellucci, Brian Genre, Patrick Roberts, Michael Roberts. Honorary pallbearers are Todd and Brad Genre, Andrew Roberts, Hugh Harris, Blaine McAllister, Malcolm Smith. Burial will take place following the service in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Seale Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Albany native becomes first student to complete Southeastern’s four-year Lions Connected program
- Maurepas teenager dies in Ascension Parish crash, State Police reports
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Live Oak names DSHS assistant Magee new basketball coach after Capps steps down
- Livingston Parish Public Schools announce graduation schedules - venues include stadiums, Walker Gym
- Trooper George Baker to be honored at private memorial service in Hammond
- Walker bicyclist killed in Livingston Parish crash, State Police reports
- Denham Springs girl has photoshoot to remember with LSU coach Ed Orgeron
- Livingston Parish reports four new COVID-19 cases to surpass 400 as state nears 350K total tests
- Independence motorcyclist killed in Livingston Parish crash
- Livingston Parish reports five new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths as state reports more than 1K new cases due to lagging results
Videos
Audio
- PODCAST | The way forward for Livingston Parish Public Schools
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 28, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 26, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 27, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 14, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 22, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 29, 2020!
Collections
- Live Oak High seniors parade through Watson community | Photo Gallery
- Doyle High seniors parade through Town of Livingston | Photo Gallery
- Trooper George Baker honored with memorial service, funeral procession | Photo Gallery
- Holden High seniors celebrate with parade through the community | Photo Gallery
- Denham Springs High seniors parade through the city on a rainy day | Photo Gallery
- Maurepas High holds parade for Class of 2020 | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Grades for Livingston Parish high schoolers can drop amid coronavirus, but each student will have ‘every opportunity’ to avoid that, superintendent says (1)
- More than 500 doctors tell Trump shutdown is creating 'mass casualty incident' nationwide (1)
- Phillip Michael Ensminger (1)
- Livingston Parish reports four new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for fifth straight day (1)
- ‘Dear President Trump’ | Frost School second-grade class receives package from the White House after writing letters to President Trump (1)
- Policy expert: Coronavirus shutdown highlights need for health care reform (1)
- OPINION | Doctors: Shut downs counter decades of medical science; overestimation of fatality rates caused unwarranted panic (1)
- Denham Springs High senior class officers planning student-led parade through city to celebrate Class of 2020 (1)
- OPINION | Editorial: Bill would hurt small entrepreneurs when they are most in need of help (1)
- Trump, business leaders discuss plans to slowly reopen U.S. economy (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3Free
-
Jun 3
- Updated
Erin Lynn Delahoussaye Stott, born May 14, 1987, passed away T…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.