Ernest Paul Gabel Jr., a Christian, died at home and went to be with his Lord just before midnight on Monday, July 9, 2019. He was 84. Paul was a lifelong resident of Denham Springs, LA, a graduate of Denham Springs High, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who received the Expert Rifleman Medal, a longtime former member of First Baptist in Denham Springs, and a founding member of New Covenant Baptist Church. Paul was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, strong family leader, good provider, Jack-of-all-trades, a fixer, square dancer, camper extraordinaire, terrific storyteller, reciter of old ditties and songs, an accomplished prankster, and he had a phenomenal memory. He was an honorable man, trustworthy friend, and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Family was always his first priority. Known in the area as the “telephone man,” he worked for South Central Bell for 42 years. Left to cherish his memory are his bride of 64 years, Gloria Fugler Gabel; children, Karen Elledge (Danny), Mona Hand (Bruce), Laura Farlow (Brian) and Ben Gabel (Bonnie); 11 grandchildren, Suzanne, Leslie Ann, Landon, Luke, Jeff, Emily, Brandt, Brett, Rachel, Rebekah and Blake; and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Red and Carroll (Karen) Gabel, sisters/brothers-in-law Linda May (Ed), Bea Kemp (Charles), Annie Fugler (Glen), Raymond Fugler (Ruth), Harold Brown, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by parents, Ernest P. Gabel, Sr. and Grace Grantham Gabel; sisters Beverly Van Osdell and Linda Brown; brothers, Robert, Cecil and Charles Gabel; parents-in-law, B. F. and Annie Miller Fugler; niece, Stacie Kemp Harris; and nephew, Blake Fugler. A fellowship was held Friday, July 12, from 10-11 a.m., with a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at New Covenant Baptist Church, 215 Florida Ave. SE, Denham Springs, La. Memorial donations may be made to NCBC Building Fund at the above address. Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

