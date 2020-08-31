On Friday, August 28, 2020, Evelyn Milton Hatchell, age 93, entered her heavenly home. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, Gordon L. Hatchell; her son, Mark S. Hatchell; and a daughter, Wanda H. Spence. She is survived by two daughters, Mary Alice H. Arnold and husband, John, and Jane H. Sutton and husband, Sidney; eight grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at Seale Funeral Home, followed by burial in Palmetto Cemetery in Walker, LA. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
