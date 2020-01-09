Faye Ruth Dykes, 69, of Walker, LA, passed away on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, at Harvest Manor. She was born in Independence, LA, on May 5, 1950. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Stewart of Denham Springs, and Michael Stewart of Livingston; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers; and six sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Ruth McLin Dykes, as well as her granddaughter, Elizabeth Lambert. Ms. Faye spent most of her life providing professional childcare in a local facility. She was dedicated to the service of God, as well as her church family. She is now in heaven worshipping God right beside her loved ones who made it there before her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the chapel of Walker Pentecostal Church, 9969 Florida Blvd. in Walker, on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at 10 a.m. until the Funeral Service begins at 12 p.m. by Rev. Rick Hilton and Rev. Robert Martin. Burial will follow services at Twin Pines Cemetery in Holden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for funeral expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/4ktfdw-funeral-expenses or via PayPal at kstew43@gmx.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

