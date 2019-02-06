Floyd James Lofton Jr., a native of Walker and resident of Slidell, passed away in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Jan. 30, 2019, at the age of 69. Floyd is survived by his wife, Ann Lofton; three daughters and their spouses, Kim and Jerry Dupre, Theresa and Tim Dixon, and Debra and Josh Stanley; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lilly Taylor and Tammy Wren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Sheila Lofton; mother and father, Goldie Rae and Floyd Lofton Sr.; two brothers, Kenny and Shelby Lofton; and sister, Dodie Cline. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019m from 2 p.m. until services began at 4 p.m. at Life Church 9036 Florida Blvd. Walker, LA 70785. Online condolences for the family may be offered at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

