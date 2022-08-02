Frances Delatte Craig entered her heavenly home on July 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Carpenter House surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Corbin, Louisiana, on August 26, 1942, to John and Lessie Sibley Delatte. She retired from the Louisiana State Department of Corrections as Master Sergeant with 26 years of service. Survivors include two daughters and their spouses, Tammy and Michael Mitchell, Frankie and Rory Bozeman; stepchildren, Shane Craig and Tama Whiteman; three sisters Melinda (David) Chapel, Adrienne (Richard) Tenny and Coralea Holden; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde (Jim) Craig; daughter, Veronica Sue Smith; son, Clarence (Jeff) May, Jr.; son-in-law, Richard Smith; parents, John and Lessie Sibley Delatte; brother, Charlie Delatte; and brother-in-law, Bill Holden. Per her wishes, visitation will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. at The Pentecostals of Batchelor Church, 3563 LA Hwy – 419 Batchelor, LA, 70715. The service will be conducted by the Reverend Jason Paul with Reverend James Paul assisting. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Haggard, Richard Burdette, Chantz May, Jack Luxemburg, Dustyn Burdette and Liam May. Special Thanks to Reverend Jason Paul, his wife Sister Charity and Mom’s church family at Pentecostals of Batchelor for their lifetime of friendship and unwavering love and support during her brief illness. Also, to the staff at St Joseph Carpenter House for the loving care that was lavished upon Mother in her final days.
