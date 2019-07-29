Frances Frandria Griffin, 80, of Walker, LA, joined her husband at the feet of her Savior, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Frances was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Revival Temple Church, Walker, on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 p.m. until service at 4 p.m., officiated by Rev. Wes Courtney. Burial will follow on the grounds of the church cemetery. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Gordon Griffin, Jr. and fiancé, Wendy Hazey, Gary Griffin and wife, Lori, Martha Griffin Chopin and husband, Paul, and Malinda Griffin Walker and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Britain Lockwood, Ashley Mite, Amanda Griffin, Bricen Walker, Joshua Chopin, Kacey Chopin, Mattie Chopin, and Mac Griffin; great-granddaughters, Elizabeth, Isabella, and Natalie Mite; and her twin sister, Mary Stafford; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Gordon Griffin, Sr.; parents, Joseph and Mary Frandria; brothers, Sam and Salvador Frandria; and sister, Jeanette Varnado. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge – The Butterfly Wing. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
