Frances Marie Impson West was born on Jan. 3, 1942 in Denham Springs, LA, to Joe Walter and Clara Boudreaux Impson. She entered the world dancing and singing. She was the second of four: older brother John Wayne, younger sister Sandra and bother Douglas. The family moved from what was country, Pine Bluff Road, to Oak Street when Frances was 5 years old. She quickly found a place in town to continue dance lessons and to enter beauty contests. Frances graduated from Denham Springs High School in 1960. She then married her boyfriend of many years, Bobby Lynn West. They had two children, Lance and Chad. The family settled in Watson and Frances worked in banking and the Livingston Parish News. Frances had four grandchildren most of whom live in the area but one as far away as Colorado. Besides the immediate family, Frances will be missed by her nieces as well as members of her high school graduating class. Frances died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after a long illness. Unfortunately, her illness prevented her from interacting with family and friends. Her brother John Wayne said “I’m sorry she wasn’t able to enjoy the golden years. I hope she has found her happy place now.”
