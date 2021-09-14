Francis Berlin Hood, 93, drew his last breath here on Earth and was welcomed home in the arms of his Savior and Lord September 8, 2021. Our family lost a rock and a servant and while our hearts are broken, we are lifted in spirit by the outpouring of love from family and friends who knew him. Berlin was born December 12, 1927, at the old home place just south of Hebron Baptist Church in Denham Springs, Louisiana, to Myrtle McNabb Hood and Rex Alvin Hood. Berlin grew up during the Depression in a large loving family in Seventh Ward and was the third in a family of six children. He has entertained his children and grandchildren with many stories of those long ago days. He served in WWll in China with the American Advisory Group helping the Nationalists under Chiang Kai-shek. In 1952 Berlin married the love of his life, Elma Lea Cotton. The two were the definition of soulmates for their nearly 70 years together. They were the perfect pair, faithfully living a beautiful example of love and devotion to one another. Through the years, the two lived in nine cities together where Berlin held a number of professional positions including working in the oil industry, as a Southern Baptist minister and in the food service business. In keeping with his Depression era work ethics, he continued working well into his 80’s and was highly indignant when he had to retire. He was a special friend and mentor to so many people throughout his life. He especially delighted in mentoring members of the FBC Kingston youth group, many of whom kept up with him during the course of his life and employees in his food service business. In late 2017, Berlin was nominated to go to Washington D.C. with HonorAir Knoxville, an organization which takes select East Tennessee veterans to our nation’s capital to visit the monuments honoring their service. He was also recognized as a “Golden Treasure of Roane County” in 2019 for his many contributions to Roane County, Tennessee over the years. Berlin taught an in-person and online Sunday School class for more than three decades, only retiring in early 2021. So many looked forward to his lessons and words of wisdom each week. He especially loved C.S. Lewis and these words which bring us comfort today were favorites of his: “All their life in this world and all their adventures had only been the cover and the title page: now at last they were beginning Chapter One of the Great Story which no one on earth has read: which goes on forever: in which every chapter is better than the one before.” Berlin was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Susan Hood; siblings Violet Hood, Ralph Hood, Wendell Hood, and E. J. Hood. Survivors include his wife, Elma Lea Cotton Hood; his daughter, Rexie Hood Tweedy and husband Paul; son, Mark G. Hood and wife, Ann; four grandchildren, Rachael Hood, Regan Hood Scott, Mary Catherine Tweedy Schmidt, and David Tweedy; one great grandchild, Rex Schmidt; and one brother Raymond Hood. We would like to express our sincere thanks to the many friends and family who loved our husband, father and grandfather and in doing so, enriched his life. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at a later date in Denham Springs, LA. To honor Berlin’s selflessness, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, https://www.jdrf.org/donate/ or to Samaritan’s Purse, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/.
Most Popular
Articles
- SNAP recipients in parishes impacted by Ida can receive 55-percent benefit increase
- State Police report three, separate fatality crashes; two in Livingston Parish
- John Schneider holding event to celebrate first responders
- Most severe form of West Nile virus confirmed in at least five parishes, including Livingston Parish
- ‘I still have a job to do’ | Despite damage to their own homes, first responders continue assisting in Ida’s aftermath
- State Police: Denham Springs man dies after being ejected from vehicle in Labor Day crash
- Laine Hardy to live stream concert benefiting Volunteer Louisiana, Louisiana Museum Foundation
- ‘I will love and miss her forever’ | Friends share memories of late LPSO deputy who died from COVID-19
- Hurricane Ida survivors may be eligible for generator, chainsaw reimbursement; here’s how
- Livingston Parish superintendent announces which schools will reopen Friday; here’s the list
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- FOOTBALL | Walker opens season against St. Amant | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Denham Springs blows past East Iberville in season-opener | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Albany opens season against St. Michael | Photo Gallery
- VOLLEYBALL | Live Oak plays match against Episcopal | Photo Gallery
- Livingston Parish continues Hurricane Ida response | Photo Gallery
- Hurricane Ida rips through Livingston Parish | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak hits the field against Kentwood in jamboree | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Springfield vs. Independence | Photo gallery
- FOOTBALL | Walker scrimmages Slidell | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | East Iberville at Albany | Photo gallery
Commented
- LDH closes nursing homes that evacuated to Independence facility (3)
- Republicans demand update on long-awaited Durham report (1)
- John Schneider holding event to celebrate first responders (1)
- Tarps, water, MREs being given away at this Denham Springs location (1)
- Sheriff: Work release inmates transferred to Detention Center to make room for power workers (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.