Frank Anthony Genusa, Jr., died peacefully in his home in Denham Springs, LA, with his wife and daughters at his side on February 12, 2021. We know he is hunting bucks and fishing in heaven with his father. Frank was born to Frank Anthony Genusa, Sr., and Mary Guzzardo Genusa on November 24, 1949, in Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Meg Cooper Genusa; mother, Mary Guzzardo Genusa; brother, Michael Genusa and wife Wanda; daughter, Leah Genusa Calmes and husband Daniel; daughter, Mary Genusa Miller and husband David; and son Frank Andrew Genusa; grandchildren, Morgan, Mason, Seeley, and Melody; as well as numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. During his life he spent time gunsmithing, hunting, fishing, and loving his family. He had a kind heart and a generous spirit to help others. He was a retired businessman who worked hard to provide for his family. His love, laughter and humorous comments will be tremendously missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to the memorial visitation on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA, 70726, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Condolences and other information may be found at www.thompsoncares.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Livingston Parish sheriff: Deputy arrested on second degree battery charge, no longer employed at office
- Food distribution to be held Feb. 13 at Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, LOHSEP says
- Search leads to $200,000 found in illegal drugs, two arrests
- DEMCO crews working to restore power; more than 11K without power in Livingston Parish
- Thousands lose power in Livingston Parish due to ice storm
- Livingston Parish president declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
- Detectives ask for assistance in identifying suspects who attempted ATM robbery
- Senate votes to acquit Trump in historic impeachment trial; Cassidy votes 'guilty'
- Curfew set in Livingston Parish due to inclement winter weather, road hazards
- Twenty-year-old arrested after allegedly stabbing two in Livingston, faces attempted murder charges
Videos
Collections
- BOYS SOCCER | Mandeville at Denham Springs High | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Walker's Brian Thomas signs with LSU | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Live Oak at Walker | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Springfield at Northlake Christian | Photo Gallery
- Denham Springs High athletes celebrated on signing day | Photo Gallery
- Elementary students collect letters, gifts for veterans homes | Photo Gallery
- Young artists complete watercolor pieces in weekend workshop | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Doyle at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Doyle at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- Ice storm hits Louisiana | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Cassidy defends vote to continue Trump impeachment trial (2)
- Biden’s freeze of rule lowering insulin, epinephrine costs criticized (1)
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Scotlandville pulls away to top Denham Springs (1)
- Longtime WAFB news anchor Donna Britt passes away after battle with ALS (1)
- Here’s a reminder of modified Phase Two restrictions (1)
- State confirms 2,446 new COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths; hospitalizations fall by 106 (1)
- Group of senators, including Sen. Bill Cassidy, introduce legislation to reverse President Biden's 'anti-energy' action (1)
- TRACK & FIELD: ‘I just fell in love with it’ | Live Oak High’s Clayton Simms hopes to continue pole vaulting success at Kansas (1)
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Big third quarter helps Walker defeat Denham Springs (1)
- NRA to seek bankruptcy reorganization, move from New York to Texas (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.