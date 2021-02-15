Frank Anthony Genusa, Jr.

Frank Anthony Genusa, Jr.

Frank Anthony Genusa, Jr., died peacefully in his home in Denham Springs, LA, with his wife and daughters at his side on February 12, 2021. We know he is hunting bucks and fishing in heaven with his father. Frank was born to Frank Anthony Genusa, Sr., and Mary Guzzardo Genusa on November 24, 1949, in Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Meg Cooper Genusa; mother, Mary Guzzardo Genusa; brother, Michael Genusa and wife Wanda; daughter, Leah Genusa Calmes and husband Daniel; daughter, Mary Genusa Miller and husband David; and son Frank Andrew Genusa; grandchildren, Morgan, Mason, Seeley, and Melody; as well as numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. During his life he spent time gunsmithing, hunting, fishing, and loving his family. He had a kind heart and a generous spirit to help others. He was a retired businessman who worked hard to provide for his family. His love, laughter and humorous comments will be tremendously missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to the memorial visitation on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA, 70726, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Condolences and other information may be found at www.thompsoncares.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.

