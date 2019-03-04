Frank E. Miller went home to our Lord on Feb. 4, 2019, at the age of 85. Frank is survived by his wife of 59 years, Fay (Brown) Miller; brother, William “Red” Miller of Broussard; daughter, Shir Guitreau and husband Eddie; son, Steve Miller and wife Theresa; daughter, Brenda Cockerham and husband Elton; son, Cullie Miller and wife Cindy; and daughter, Allison Kersey and husband Mark. He is preceded in death by parents, Marshall and Katie Miller; brothers, James and Marshall Miller; and infant sister Vera Miller. Frank was born on Oct. 27, 1933, in Hobart, Louisiana. He graduated from Dutchtown High School in 1953. After being discharged from the United States Army, he joined the Baton Rouge Police Department before joining the Louisiana State Police. While at the State Police, he spent some time in the motorcycle division (escorting) and was privileged to meet some notable political figures and movie actors. He made a brief appearance in a movie filmed in Louisiana. When the stock patrol needed more officers, Frank was there. Each year, they would ride Pony Express really from Baton Rouge to Texarkana, Texas for the big Tri-Parish Rodeo Grand Entry. Twenty-two years later, he retired as executive officer of Troop A. A devoted husband and father, Frank was accomplished in many vocations and generous in using his talents to help friends and neighbors. He loved raising cattle, baling hay and spending time in his transmission shop. Frank had 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Frank was a member of Victor Bible Fellowship Church. Pastor Terry Workman conducted the service Feb. 8 at Seale Funeral Home. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the nurses and physicians of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Live Oak High student named a Louisiana Young Heroes award recipient
- ‘Home away from home’ | Vickie Eaves named Livingston Parish’s High School Teacher of the Year
- French Settlement Interim Police Chief Bill Bliss disputes remarks in Call & Comment statement
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Hoyt's dedication, selflessness have helped her and Albany thrive in journey to semis
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Bonine acknowledges Denham Springs graduate officiated DSHS-Walker semifinal
- Denham Springs sets public hearing on permit to allow 3 a.m. work
- ‘I want to go to Mars’ | World’s youngest astronaut-in-training visits Springfield Middle
- Krewe of Diversion’s Mardi Gras parade nets $36,500 for St. Jude
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Lady Jackets seize opening after Young's departure to advance to state title game
- Kayla Laine Armstrong
Images
Videos
Commented
- DOTD community meeting leads to proposed project of dedicated left turns on Range Avenue, removal of center turn lane (2)
- Mosquito Abatement board approves $325,000 budget, agrees to send ordinance amendment to parish council to remove Denham Springs from service area (2)
- "HAVES" AND "HAVE NOTS" | Revenue stream helps three drainage districts; two districts go unfunded (2)
- Walker resident installs flag retirement box near Livingston Parish Courthouse (1)
- Council members in rural areas of Livingston Parish remain opposed to possibility of zoning laws (1)
- OPINION | Call & Comment published Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 (1)
- Councilmen Keen, Talbert start push on social media for mosquito abatement program in two districts (1)
- Tax for another Mississippi River Bridge would not pass muster with Livingston Parish voters, Parish President Ricks says (1)
- Road work on Magnolia Beach Road begins Wednesday, to run until May (1)
- Majority of taxpayers will see benefit from reform, CPA tells Rotary Club of Livingston Parish (1)
Texas right fielder Austin Todd hit an RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon to complete a comeback from a 6-3 deficit as the No. 18 Longhorns posted a 7-6 win against No. 1 LSU in UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.