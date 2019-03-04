Frank E. Miller

Frank E. Miller went home to our Lord on Feb. 4, 2019, at the age of 85. Frank is survived by his wife of 59 years, Fay (Brown) Miller; brother, William “Red” Miller of Broussard; daughter, Shir Guitreau and husband Eddie; son, Steve Miller and wife Theresa; daughter, Brenda Cockerham and husband Elton; son, Cullie Miller and wife Cindy; and daughter, Allison Kersey and husband Mark. He is preceded in death by parents, Marshall and Katie Miller; brothers, James and Marshall Miller; and infant sister Vera Miller. Frank was born on Oct. 27, 1933, in Hobart, Louisiana. He graduated from Dutchtown High School in 1953. After being discharged from the United States Army, he joined the Baton Rouge Police Department before joining the Louisiana State Police. While at the State Police, he spent some time in the motorcycle division (escorting) and was privileged to meet some notable political figures and movie actors. He made a brief appearance in a movie filmed in Louisiana. When the stock patrol needed more officers, Frank was there. Each year, they would ride Pony Express really from Baton Rouge to Texarkana, Texas for the big Tri-Parish Rodeo Grand Entry. Twenty-two years later, he retired as executive officer of Troop A. A devoted husband and father, Frank was accomplished in many vocations and generous in using his talents to help friends and neighbors. He loved raising cattle, baling hay and spending time in his transmission shop. Frank had 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Frank was a member of Victor Bible Fellowship Church. Pastor Terry Workman conducted the service Feb. 8 at Seale Funeral Home. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the nurses and physicians of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

