Fred L. Mack, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the age of 69. He was a pastor for many years in Baton Rouge, Slidell, and North Carolina. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Judson Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brenda J. Mack; sister, Claudia Bailey of Tenaha, TX; brothers, Archie Mack of Alto, TX, and Ted L. Mack of Tenaha, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit L. Mack and Ella Sibley Mack, and brothers, Roger L. Mack and Sidney L. Mack. He and Brenda were very active in Bethany Church for many years. Fred was an avid golfer and enjoyed the outdoors. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
