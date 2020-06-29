Garrett Kyle Atkins, age 18, passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018. He was a resident of Walker, LA. Garrett was a proud graduate of Louisiana Youth Challenge, who loved to volunteer with A Door of Hope Ministry, of Walker, and was a member of Encounter Church of BR. Garrett is survived by his father Doug Atkins (wife Leah); his mother Glory Riggins (husband Craig); brothers, Jordan Atkins, Evan and Joshua Riggins, and Tanner Moret; sisters, Madilyn Riggins, Olivia Moret, and Jolie and Jacqueline Allen; grandparents, Barbara Allen, Willa Perry, Frank and Louise Constantino, and Elaine and Gary Riggins; great-grandmother, Ruby Riggins; and an aunt who was special to Garrett, Sandra Riggins, as well as numerous other loving family members and friends. Garrett is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather George Perry; maternal grandfathers' Ernest New and Ernie Riggins, maternal grandmother, Ann Graves; a brother, Jacob Scott; and his close cousin, Bubba Gill. Buried at Salem Church Cemetery in Walker. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
