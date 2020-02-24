Geneva Parish Booth, 95 years old, a resident of Denham Springs and most recently North Carolina, born in Clem, MS, received her reward of eternal life with her Lord Jesus Christ on Feb. 15, 2020. She was a faithful longtime member of Amite Baptist Church and formerly Riverside Baptist Church in Harahan, LA. Geneva was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She is survived by daughter, Charlotte Booth Putnam and husband Raleigh Putnam; and son, Calvin Booth and wife Denise Blouin Booth; grandsons, Travis and wife Stephanie, Trenton and wife Tiffany, Todd Putnam and wife Ashton, Breland and wife Beth, Blake Booth and wife Jamie and Stacey Booth; and 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Isaac (Bud) Parish and wife Joyce, James Parish and wife Nancy and sister-in-law, Maude Parish. She is preceded in death by her husband, B.E. Booth; her parents, W.B. and Lura Lee Parish; and grandson, Brad Booth; sister, Juanita Alexander and husband Marcus; brothers, Garland and Charles Parish and wife Linda. The family will receive friends at Amite Baptist Church, Denham Springs LA on Saturday Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. A celebration of her life led by Dr. Ernest Graham will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by an internment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Project Advance Fund of Amite Baptist Church, 7100 Amite Church Road, Denham Springs LA, 70726, amitechurch.org (see online giving). The family wants to thank all the friends who loved her so well and especially Universal Healthcare, Brunswick, NC, where she spent her last days. Any messages left for the family will be received at wwwsealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in finding missing French Settlement woman
- ‘All good things must come to an end’ | Popular Livingston bar and grill closes after eight years, owner announces via social media
- ‘A big step forward’ | Livingston Parish Public Schools system hopes to reach homeschool, charter students through Livingston Virtual program
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy will not face criminal charges in fatal off-duty shooting, District Attorney says
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Holden's first-round playoff win over Maurepas more about communities coming together than basketball
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Holden-Maurepas playoff game goes well beyond basketball
- ‘Voice and sign everything’ | Gray’s Creek Elementary kindergarten teacher incorporates American Sign Language into learning
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Hii won't return as Springfield coach
- Denham Springs City Court to open bench warrant amnesty program beginning Mar. 2
- ‘Write something’ | Denham Springs native returns to alma mater to share upcoming young adult fantasy series
Videos
Audio
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 18, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 19, 2020!
- Comic Con organizers chat with the Livingston Parish News
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 17, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 20, 2020!
- Louisiana Watershed Initiative, grant funding, and the City of Denham Springs
- With season winding down, Lady Bulldogs have sights on a home playoff game
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 12, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - February 21, 2020!
- Discover Nature Family Program with the Livingston Parish News
Collections
- Seventh Ward Elementary Mardi Gras 2020 | Photo Gallery
- Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade | Photo Gallery
- Denham Springs High Variety Show 2020 | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Maurepas at Holden | Photo Gallery
- BOYS SOCCER | Catholic High at Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Walker at Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- BOYS SOCCER | Zachary at Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Loranger at Albany | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Not one, but two: Two Denham Springs High students named National Merit Scholarship Finalists (1)
- Parish Council grants Hobby Lobby property tax exemption (1)
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Red-hot Live Oak throttles Denham Springs in 59-34 non-district victory (1)
- Parish Council asks East Baton Rouge Council not to give Livingston Parish development tax exemption (1)
- Walker breaks ground on new, $5.9 million city hall with expected completion in February, 2021 (1)
- Report: Louisiana would lose $4 billion, risk coverage for 900,000 if ACA repealed; skeptics call prediction 'doom and gloom' (1)
- Melanie Curtin, third suspect in Perkins case, is out on bond, Sheriff’s Office confirms (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Opening act! Lady Cats, Lady Jackets face each other to start District 4-5A play (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Lady Eagles atone for earlier loss to Lady Bulldogs with nail-biting 56-53 win (1)
- District Attorney’s office recuses itself from prosecuting third suspect in Perkins case; bond set at $350,000 (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26Free
-
Feb 26Free
-
Feb 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.