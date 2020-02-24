Geneva Parish Booth, 95 years old, a resident of Denham Springs and most recently North Carolina, born in Clem, MS, received her reward of eternal life with her Lord Jesus Christ on Feb. 15, 2020. She was a faithful longtime member of Amite Baptist Church and formerly Riverside Baptist Church in Harahan, LA. Geneva was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She is survived by daughter, Charlotte Booth Putnam and husband Raleigh Putnam; and son, Calvin Booth and wife Denise Blouin Booth; grandsons, Travis and wife Stephanie, Trenton and wife Tiffany, Todd Putnam and wife Ashton, Breland and wife Beth, Blake Booth and wife Jamie and Stacey Booth; and 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Isaac (Bud) Parish and wife Joyce, James Parish and wife Nancy and sister-in-law, Maude Parish. She is preceded in death by her husband, B.E. Booth; her parents, W.B. and Lura Lee Parish; and grandson, Brad Booth; sister, Juanita Alexander and husband Marcus; brothers, Garland and Charles Parish and wife Linda. The family will receive friends at Amite Baptist Church, Denham Springs LA on Saturday Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. A celebration of her life led by Dr. Ernest Graham will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by an internment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Project Advance Fund of Amite Baptist Church, 7100 Amite Church Road, Denham Springs LA, 70726, amitechurch.org (see online giving). The family wants to thank all the friends who loved her so well and especially Universal Healthcare, Brunswick, NC, where she spent her last days. Any messages left for the family will be received at wwwsealefuneral.com.

