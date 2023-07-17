George Alexander “Al” Stuart, III, finally found peace on June 30, 2023 after 44 years of hard living. Starting January 13, 1979, when he was born at Earl K. Long Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA, the beloved son of George A Stuart, Jr and Carol Cox Stuart, and brother to Suzanne Stuart Merrill and brother-in-law to Arthur Merrill. He graduated from Walker High School in 1997 and immediately joined the Louisiana Army National Guard. After he finished training, he attended college at Southern University and transferred to LSU to study politics and history. He was a proud uncle to Noah Merrill and Susan Cowart and Elizabeth Merrill; he absolutely loved his neighborhood and all his neighbors. The memorial service will be held at Carroll Baptist Church, 13980 Friendship Road, Walker, LA 70785 on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, Walker.
