George “Ashley” Moore passed away Sunday, October 24, at the age of 81. He was born October 19, 1940, in Corbin, Louisiana. He was a former police officer and a retiree of ExxonMobil. He was a member of his beloved “Thirsty Thursday’s” club and was the Founder of several Facebook groups, including Walker News, Corbin Folk and Fun Loving Old Men. He is survived by his children, Monica Murphy (husband Michael), Louis G. Moore ( wife Tina), Jordan A. Moore and Molly Kate Moore; grandchildren, Ashlyn Schroeder, Meredith Moore, Savannah Carlin, Dalton Moore and Olivia Grace Devall; great-grandchildren, Lexi Schroeder, Morgan Schroeder, J.D. Schroeder, Charles Milan Carlin and Bonnie Carlin; sisters, Bobbie McClure and Eunice Boucher (husband David); nieces, Sheryl Calmes, Renee Rochester and Cindy McClure; nephews, Brandon Moore, Mark Guidry, Mike Guidry and Pat Guidry; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Charles Ashley “Chuck” Moore; his parents Louis G. “Dinty” and Rosa Moore; brother Charles V. Moore. The family would like to thank his Niece Sheryl Calmes, the staff of Pinnacle Home Health & Hospice and The Crossing for their wonderful care and compassion. Family and friends are invited to attend services at Judson Baptist Church on October 28th from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Eulogy and service will be presided by Brother David Lane and Brother Roger Dunlap. Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Moore, Mark Guidry, Mike Guidry, Pat Guidry, Dalton Moore and J.D. Schroeder. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society. Church Funeral Services of Walker are in charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Walker High announces 2021 homecoming court
- Eleven arrested after multi-agency drug investigation, sheriff says
- Walker man arrested amid child sex investigation, police chief says
- ‘The best kept secret’ | Seventh Ward Elementary officially unveils classroom expansion in ribbon-cutting ceremony
- ATHLETICS | Denham Springs High Athletic Hall of Fame
- Livingston man in custody after local authorities launch child sex case investigation
- Westside Junior High presents homecoming court, crowns new queen
- OPINION | Postmaster General DeJoy must change course – and fast
- Trick-or-treating hours adjusted in Livingston Parish
- Laine Hardy bringing nationwide tour back to Louisiana; here’s how to get tickets
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak at Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Walker at Central | Photo Gallery
- VOLLEYBALL | Live Oak overcomes Walker in five-set thriller | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Loranger at Albany | Photo Gallery
- CROSS COUNTRY | Athletes take part in parish championships | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Pope John Paul II at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- School leaders unveil classroom expansion at Seventh Ward Elementary | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Zachary at Denham Springs | Photo gallery
- CROSS COUNTRY | More Livingston Parish Cross Country Championships | Photo Gallery
- VOLLEYBALL | Denham Springs High takes on St. Amant | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Two die in fatal Gramercy crash, including Springfield resident (1)
- Department of Health reports ‘alarming’ increase in severe pregnancy outcomes amid fourth COVID-19 surge (1)
- FOOTBALL | Walker defense shines as Wildcats grind out win over Live Oak (1)
- Livingston man in custody after local authorities launch child sex case investigation (1)
- PODCAST | Consider your future with COVID-19 (1)
- Livingston Parish Library events - October 2021 (1)
- FOOTBALL | Walker at Central | Photo Gallery (1)
- PODCAST | Information for safety (1)
- Shooting suspect released from hospital, booked in East Baton Rouge Parish in slain trooper's handcuffs (1)
- ‘Team Erica’ hosting ‘Cruisin’ Past Cancer’ car show to raise money for St. Jude (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- Updated
Russell Leland Lanehart, Jr., passed away on Friday, October 1…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.