George “Ashley” Moore passed away Sunday, October 24, at the age of 81. He was born October 19, 1940, in Corbin, Louisiana. He was a former police officer and a retiree of ExxonMobil. He was a member of his beloved “Thirsty Thursday’s” club and was the Founder of several Facebook groups, including Walker News, Corbin Folk and Fun Loving Old Men. He is survived by his children, Monica Murphy (husband Michael), Louis G. Moore ( wife Tina), Jordan A. Moore and Molly Kate Moore; grandchildren, Ashlyn Schroeder, Meredith Moore, Savannah Carlin, Dalton Moore and Olivia Grace Devall; great-grandchildren, Lexi Schroeder, Morgan Schroeder, J.D. Schroeder, Charles Milan Carlin and Bonnie Carlin; sisters, Bobbie McClure and Eunice Boucher (husband David); nieces, Sheryl Calmes, Renee Rochester and Cindy McClure; nephews, Brandon Moore, Mark Guidry, Mike Guidry and Pat Guidry; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Charles Ashley “Chuck” Moore; his parents Louis G. “Dinty” and Rosa Moore; brother Charles V. Moore. The family would like to thank his Niece Sheryl Calmes, the staff of Pinnacle Home Health & Hospice and The Crossing for their wonderful care and compassion. Family and friends are invited to attend services at Judson Baptist Church on October 28th from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Eulogy and service will be presided by Brother David Lane and Brother Roger Dunlap. Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Moore, Mark Guidry, Mike Guidry, Pat Guidry, Dalton Moore and J.D. Schroeder. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society. Church Funeral Services of Walker are in charge of arrangements.

