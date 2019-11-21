“Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come into judgement, but has passed from death to life.” John 5:24. George Edward Meadors, Jr., born Aug, 5, 1976, went to his eternal home on Nov. 18, 2019. A resident of Madisonville, LA, he is survived by his wife of 17 years, Franzelia Rodriguez Meadors; daughter, Alaina; son, George III; daughter, Julie; his parents, George Sr. and Kitten Meadors; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jorge and Francia Rodriguez; sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Lane Mestepey; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Su and Dave Chauvin; nieces, Gabriella Chauvin and Mary Kathryn Mestepey; nephew, Campbell Mestepey; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene and Mattie Meadors and Bill and Kat Wild. Born and raised in Denham Springs, George was a graduate of Denham Springs High School. He later joined the U.S. Navy where he served as a submariner aboard the USS Boise. His five-year enlistment included stateside and overseas deployments. George was a hard worker who was very detail oriented. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with his family and friends, spending time in his shop, and his extensive movie collection. Visitation will be held at Live Oak United Methodist Church beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. with burial to follow in Live Oak United Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Meadors, Bradd Meadors, Lane Mestepey, Dave Chauvin, Mark Devall, and Glenn Glass. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
