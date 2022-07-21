Gerald “Jerry” Paul Westmoreland

Gerald “Jerry” Paul Westmoreland, age 74, went to his Heavenly Home on Monday, July 18, 2022. He was born and raised in Baker, LA, and graduated from Baker High School. Jerry made his home in Denham Springs when he married his wonderful wife, Shyrl, and raised their beautiful family. He retired from Exxon in 2002, which gave him more time to pursue his favorite pastime — fishing. Jerry was an avid fisherman and was especially proud of his biggest catch, an 11 lb. 11 oz. bass that he caught on Lake Guerrero in Mexico. When he wasn’t fishing, he loved spending time at his second home that he built himself, in Gloster, MS. Jerry loved the peace and quiet that Mississippi offered. He was not a hunter because he was too soft-hearted to kill any of the animals, but thoroughly enjoyed watching and feeding the wildlife on the property. Jerry was an exceptional man who loved his family deeply and will be forever missed. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Shyrl Westmoreland; daughters, Traci Beatty (Tim) and Christi Jett (Jeromy); daughter in love, Laura Goodwin Guillory (Mike); the son he never had Travis Murry (Tori); sister, Cheryl “Trudy” Fleming; brother, Gene Westmoreland (Lynn); grandchildren, Brendan Jett (Bethanie), Matthew Jett, Brooks Beatty, Dru Beatty, and Jude Guillory; godson, Richie Paul LeJeune; goddaughter, Melissa (Westmoreland) Stubbs and numerous nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Jerri Westmoreland; brother, Malachi “Mal” Westmoreland; brother in Law, Glynn Fleming; father & mother in law, Hollis and Alma Cutrer. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA 70726, on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Condolences and other information may be found at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.

