Glen Roger Girlinghouse, born Oct. 15, 1941, in Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully at his home with family on Oct. 11, 2019. Roger was the eldest of six siblings. Roger is survived by a son, Hollis Girlinghouse; a brother, Jerry and wife Barbara Girlinghouse; sister, Katie and husband Larry Castille, which were Roger’s caregivers until his passing. Roger was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Barbara Elaine Girlinghouse; sons, Wayne and Roy Girlinghouse; parents, Guvie and Grace Girlinghouse, Matt and Melvin Girlinghouse; and a sister, Guvie Lea Coolman. The family would like to thank Dr. Rebecca David for the love and care she has shown for his family. Roger had a very special place in his heart for two of his great-nephews, JJ and Justin Girlinghouse. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

