Glenn O. St. Pe’ Easterly passed away at his home in Denham Springs, Louisiana, after a long illness on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, with his wife Dee at his bedside. Glenn was born March 1, 1942 to Allan Joseph St. Pe’ and Doris Sampson St. Pe’. He served as a Marine in Vietnam and retired as a Petroleum Inspector. He was passionate about the POW and MIA. Glenn is survived by his wife, Adelene Dee Easterly; sons, Mark and Kendle; daughter, Marty; three grandchildren, Jordy, Chase and wife Heidi, Curtis and wife Crystal; five great-grandchildren, Luc, Jayla, Lathyn, Robert, Riley; sisters, Allain St. Pe’ Easterly Wilson and Joan Ann St. Pe’ Abraham; brothers, Pete Easterly, J.B. Easterly and wife Linda (who always came when needed) sister-in-law Shiela Easterly; and a very special friend, Shana. He was preceded in death by his father, Allan J. St. Pe’; mother, Doris Sampson St. Pe’ Easterly; dad, John B. Easterly, IV; and sister Carolyn St. Pe’ Fouret. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. conducted by Bro. Calvin Crowe. Pallbearers will be Dan Constance, Richard White, Keith Landy, Brandon Wainwright, J. Easterly, and P. Easterly. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Griffith and Woody Craft. The family would like to thank Hospice in His Care especially Kristen, Ann, Julie and Yukie.
