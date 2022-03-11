Gloria Faye Kimble

Gloria Faye Kimble

Gloria Faye Buhler Kimble passed away in her home surrounded by her children on March 9, 2022, in Walker, Louisiana, at the age of 80. Gloria is survived by her loving children, Theresa (Jerry) Jolly, Debra (Brian) Facemire, Darlene (Mike) Campbell, Jackie Roddy, Dewanna (Ronnie) Chevalier, and Ronald (Michelle) Kimble; grandchildren, Aimee (Richard) Mize, Ashleigh (Justin) Cashe, Avery Jolly, Nicole, Michael, Stephen Facemire, Nicholas Edgar, Kristi (Greg) Garrard, Victoria (Kayon) Grant, Brandy (Chuck) Autrey, Cory Campbell, Jessica and Hunter Roddy, Stanton and Chase Chevalier, Dustin and Chelsea Cooper, Derick (Micah), and Jason Kimble; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Madeline, Simon, Sullivan, Haley, Emma, Mason, Katelynn, Emily, Carsyn, Blakely, Desmond, Dre'Dyn, Jackson, Ryleah, Raylin, Brayden, Prestyn, Greyson, Maggie, Lilly; and brothers; Donald Ray and Claude Buhler; brother-in-law, John Hudspeth; and numerous nieces and nephews that adored her. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Harry Woodrow Kimble; parents, Louis Vick Buhler, Belle Victoria Buhler and Duke Browning, her sister; Maebelle Hudspeth; and great grandson, Dre’ston. Gloria was born on March 31, 1941, in Baton Rouge. She worked as a homemaker, raising her personal children, stray family members, and neighboring stragglers. She ensured that every child that crossed her threshold was safe, healthy, and well fed. She provided a constant source of love and nurturing care. She was a faithful member of Judson Baptist Church. Her favorite pastimes included: crafting, working in her flower beds, cooking, reading magazines, listening to loud gospel country music, riding a lawn mower, and coupon clipping. Gloria was generous, loving and kind. She loved to love on people. She was always up for a good visit and enjoyed hosting large family gatherings. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held at Judson Baptist Church in Walker, Louisiana, on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation from 2:00-3:00 p.m. will be on Sunday, March 13, 2022, with services at 3:00. The Kimble family would like to extend special recognition to the outstanding caretakers from Amedisys Hospice: Mrs. Garnette, Tilly, and Jamyra. Your love is appreciated. May God continue to bless you as you have blessed the Kimble family. Pallbearers: Cory Campbell, Nick Edgar, Avery Jolly, Derick Kimble, Jason Kimble, Hunter Roddy. Honorary Pallbearers: Chuck Autrey, Gregg Garrard, Richard Mize, Justin Cashe, Kayon Grant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.