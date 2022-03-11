Gloria Faye Kimble

Gloria Faye Buhler Kimble passed away in her home surrounded by her children on March 9, 2022, in Walker, Louisiana, at the age of 80. Gloria is survived by her loving children, Theresa (Jerry) Jolly, Debra (Brian) Facemire, Darlene (Mike) Campbell, Jackie Roddy, Dewanna (Ronnie) Chevalier, and Ronald (Michelle) Kimble; grandchildren, Aimee (Richard) Mize, Ashleigh (Justin) Cashe, Avery Jolly, Nicole, Michael, Stephen Facemire, Nicholas Edgar, Kristi (Greg) Garrard, Victoria (Kayon) Grant, Brandy (Chuck) Autrey, Cory Campbell, Jessica and Hunter Roddy, Stanton and Chase Chevalier, Dustin and Chelsea Cooper, Derick (Micah), and Jason Kimble; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Madeline, Simon, Sullivan, Haley, Emma, Mason, Katelynn, Emily, Carsyn, Blakely, Desmond, Dre'Dyn, Jackson, Ryleah, Raylin, Brayden, Prestyn, Greyson, Maggie, Lilly; and brothers; Donald Ray and Claude Buhler; brother-in-law, John Hudspeth; and numerous nieces and nephews that adored her. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Harry Woodrow Kimble; parents, Louis Vick Buhler, Belle Victoria Buhler and Duke Browning, her sister; Maebelle Hudspeth; and great grandson, Dre’ston. Gloria was born on March 31, 1941, in Baton Rouge. She worked as a homemaker, raising her personal children, stray family members, and neighboring stragglers. She ensured that every child that crossed her threshold was safe, healthy, and well fed. She provided a constant source of love and nurturing care. She was a faithful member of Judson Baptist Church. Her favorite pastimes included: crafting, working in her flower beds, cooking, reading magazines, listening to loud gospel country music, riding a lawn mower, and coupon clipping. Gloria was generous, loving and kind. She loved to love on people. She was always up for a good visit and enjoyed hosting large family gatherings. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held at Judson Baptist Church in Walker, Louisiana, on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation from 2:00-3:00 p.m. will be on Sunday, March 13, 2022, with services at 3:00. The Kimble family would like to extend special recognition to the outstanding caretakers from Amedisys Hospice: Mrs. Garnette, Tilly, and Jamyra. Your love is appreciated. May God continue to bless you as you have blessed the Kimble family. Pallbearers: Cory Campbell, Nick Edgar, Avery Jolly, Derick Kimble, Jason Kimble, Hunter Roddy. Honorary Pallbearers: Chuck Autrey, Gregg Garrard, Richard Mize, Justin Cashe, Kayon Grant.
Most Popular
Articles
- Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office mourning loss of deputy
- Big Lots coming to Denham Springs
- New seafood spot opens in Livingston
- LPSO: One in custody after overnight shooting at Denham Springs bar; more arrests possible
- Disagreements arise in parish council’s discussion on proposed subdivision
- Missing Livingston Parish man found, sheriff's office says
- Sheriff: Second arrest made in weekend bar shooting investigation
- BASEBALL | Live Oak pulls away from Springfield in battle of two of state's top teams
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks other suspects in weekend bar shooting
- USA Today bestselling author set to visit Livingston Parish Library
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- Livingston Parish Library celebrates fandoms in return of Comic Con event | Photo Gallery
- SOFTBALL | Holden cruises to 10-1 win over Doyle | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Walker advances to state tournament after win over East St. John | Photo Gallery
- SOFTBALL | Albany runs away from Springfield, 18-4, in Livingston Parish game | Photo Gallery
- SOFTBALL | Live Oak and Central meet in district clash | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Albany vs. Wossman | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Walker vs. Ponchatoula | Photo Gallery
- Juban Parc Elementary celebrates Mardi Gras with Krewe of Kindergarten parade | Photo Gallery
- BASEBALL | Springfield rolls to 23-9 win over Maurepas | Photo Gallery
- Boats hit the river for Krewe of Tickfaw’s annual Mardi Gras parade | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Denham Springs police officer recognized for saving resident from falling off roof (1)
- Cynthia Perkins sentenced in Livingston Parish court, receives 41 years in prison (1)
- State Fire Marshal’s Office rescinds statewide burn ban (1)
- OPINION | App “Antitrust” bill attacks property rights (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Bogalusa at Albany | Photo Gallery (1)
- Updated
- 1
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.