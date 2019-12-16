Grace Marie Cockerham Hastings
Grace Marie Cockerham Hastings, age 68, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 15, 2019, at home with family. She was a native of Watson and graduate of Live Oak High School Class of 1970. She was an avid LSU fan and loved listening and dancing to swamp pop. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. Visitation on Wednesday will resume at 9 a.m. Rev. Johnny Morgan will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jerry Hastings; one child, Bryan “BoBo” Hastings; two grandchildren, Hunter and Hudson; one brother, Clyde J. Cockerham Jr.; and two nieces, Jean Ann Chavers Cooper and Dena Chavers Stewart. Preceded in death by her parents Aldena Felder Cockerham Allen and Clyde J. Cockerham Sr.; siblings Wade Cockerham, Evelyn Cockerham Martin and Jeffery Cockerham Chavers Tregre. Pallbearers will be Bobby Callendar Jr., Hunter Hastings, Hudson Hastings, Jace Anderson, Ethan Alphonso and Kirk Martin. The family would like to thank The Carpenter House and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their wonderful care during this time. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

