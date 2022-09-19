Grantison Chapman Smith, born in Picayune, Mississippi, and a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away September 13, 2022, at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife Margaret Smith; his son, Kirk Smith; his sister, Cara Phyllis Crouch; and two granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Chapman Smith and Katie Idelia Smith.
