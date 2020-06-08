Gulten Cakin Porter passed away peacefully at the age of 76 on June 1, 2020, at The Crossing Clairty Hospice in Baton Rouge. Born in Turkey March 25, 1944. She met the love of her life, Warren Raymond Porter. During their marriage they lived all over the world. She was a wonderful wife, mother, anneanne (grandmother). Her best and our favorite talent was her cooking, which will be missed by everyone. She had a love and passion for gardening. Her plants were always the envy of all. She will be missed by all of us. She is survived by her children, Bahar Otken, Ricky Porter, Deniz Porter and John Porter. Her six grandchildren, Malia, Dakota, David, Rachel, Shanna and Carly. One great-grandchild Summer. Her beloved dog, her baby Pandy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Raymond Porter, her parents, and a sister. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Seale Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The family would like to thank The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge and Pinnacle Hospice for their wonderful care of our loved one. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
