H. Lloyd Cockerham, Sr., 82, a native and life-long resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on January 13, 2020. Born on Feb. 21, 1937, he was a 1955 graduate of Denham Springs High School and a business owner of Cockerham Floor Covering. He established the Floor Covering business in 1966 until his retirement in 2008. He was an excellent craftsman in woodworking, stained glass, leather working and blacksmithing. He enjoyed handcrafting many items to loved ones. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and former member of the Denham Springs Lions Club. He was also a longtime member of the Griffon’s Drug Store coffee club. Survived by his son, H. Lloyd Cockerham, Jr., a daughter-in-law, Angela Saxon Cockerham and a grandson Cameron Lloyd Cockerham, all of Denham Springs, and a granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Cockerham Romero and husband Carlos Romero of Denham Springs and granddaughter Mary Catherine Cockerham of Breaux Bridge; and three great-grandchildren Leanna, Landon and Lance Romero. He is preceeded in death by his wife of 51 years, Nesta DeLaras Rancher (Rencher) Cockerham; by his parents, Norwood William Cockerham and Ila Julia Rushing Cockerham; paternal grandfather, Julius Jumile “Jule” Cockerham; and maternal grandfather Edward I. Rushing. Graveside service at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. in Denham Springs. Honorary pallbearers will be the Denham Springs Firefighters that were always there to help him with his flooring business on their days off. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Denham Springs Professional Firefighters Local 3351, P.O. Box 1803, Denham Springs, LA 70727. Arrangements entrusted to Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
