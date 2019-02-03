Hazel Lea Henderson Dixon passed away on Jan. 31, 2019, at her home in French Settlement, Louisiana at the age of 83. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Warden “Jimmy” Dixon, son Keith Dixon and wife Mindy. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Clarence and Anna Martin Henderson. She was a lifelong resident of French Settlement. Mrs. Dixon was a teacher of business education and social studies. She initiated the Cooperative Education (COE) program in her school and was also responsible for the organization of Business Leaders of America chapter at French Settlement High School. A graduate of French Settlement High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree at Southeastern Louisiana University in 1956, master’s in 1975, and completed additional studies in 1975. She was a member of seven professional organizations at the local, state, and national levels. Hazel loved nothing more than shopping and buying “yard art” in the form of chickens, roosters, rabbits, and angels. She loved the outdoors as is evidenced by her yard and house that are FULL OF HER PASSION. She is also survived by granddaughter Anna Duvall and husband Derek, grandsons Austin Dixon, Corey Dixon and wife Erin, as well as her lifelong best friend, Novia McNabb. Visitation will be held at Pine Grove Baptist Church from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3, and from 9-11:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 4. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Pallbearers will be Austin Dixon, Corey Dixon, Derek Duvall, Johnny Bert Dixon, Wade Martin, and Wynn Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be Randall McNabb, Kerry McNabb, Wilbert Martin, Larry Matherne, Jimmy Dupuy, and Alvin Martin.
