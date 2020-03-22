Mrs. Helen D. Brewer went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 13, 2020. A native of Walthall County, Mississippi, and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, she was 94 years old. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Seale Funeral Home at 1720 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA, on Sunday March 15, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, March 16, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. and graveside at 2 p.m. at Reeves Cemetery, Summit, Mississippi on River Ridge Road near Stewart Mill Road. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

