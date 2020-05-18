Helen Elise Strawn Purdy passed from this world on May 8, 2020, surrounded by the love of countless friends and family, with a few of the people who loved her nearby. She was born on Oct. 16, 1928, in Marshville, North Carolina, to the late Lila Dunn Faircloth Strawn and Dr. Stephen Hasty Strawn. She graduated from Concord High School, attended Wake Forest University and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1950. From her earliest days, Helen had a deep and abiding Christian faith that sustained her in good times and bad, a thirst for life and a passion for adventure that lasted all of her 91 years. Perpetually happy with a contagious smile, she had a gift for brightening a room simply by walking through the door. She actively sought – and almost always found – a reason for joy. She was a champion for underdogs everywhere and had an uncanny ability to see the good in others, even when it was extraordinarily well hidden. Helen liked to have fun. She liked for other people to have fun. And if there wasn’t anything fun going on, she set about getting it started. She found the perfect vocation in recreation therapy and worked as a camp director for the Mecklenburg County Girl Scout Council in Charlotte, North Carolina and as a hospital recreation worker for the American Red Cross, serving at Army hospitals in Okinawa and Japan in the late 1950s. There, her mission was to create an uplifting atmosphere for injured soldiers far from home, developing a skill set that served her well as a military wife and a mother to three rambunctious children and a rotating assortment of creatures. In her later years, she returned to school to complete a masters degree in recreation therapy. While studying, she became a house mother at the Alpha Phi sorority at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina. Then, for 16 fun-filled years she served as a house mother at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where her favorite part of the job description included a mandate to “…attend all parties,” a requirement she took to heart, learning the latest songs and ready to dance with the slightest nod of encouragement. In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by two cherished siblings, Lila (Joy) Strawn Barbee and Stephen Hasty Strawn Jr. She is survived by her loving sister, Dr. Martha Strawn Iley; her children, Maria Purdy Young (Michael); Gregg Purdy; and Scott Purdy (Stephanie), as well as grandchildren Taylor Purdy Presley, Alexandra Purdy, Jacqueline Young, Katherine Young and a special family member, Athena Hill, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. It will surprise no one who knew her to learn that she has donated her body to Marshall University Medical School. Having survived a number of physical challenges, she got a kick out of thinking of all the lessons those students will learn. Her remains will eventually be cremated and laid to rest alongside her parents at Carolina Memorial Park in Concord, North Carolina. One of the few things Helen wasn’t a fan of was modern technology. A memorial service will be held in two of the places she considered home, Denham Springs, Louisiana and Charlotte, North Carolina, post-COVID restrictions, as soon as those who loved her can gather in song and celebration – because that’s exactly what she would have wanted. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church in Denham Springs, Louisiana, to be used for a camp scholarship fund in her honor. Friends and family can submit memories and get updates on arrangement via her Facebook account.
